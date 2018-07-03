Swedes sweet without Zlatan

Sweden defender Andreas Granqvist, celebrating his goal against Mexico, may miss the Switzerland match, as his wife Sophie is due to give birth today. PHOTO: AFP

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's absence at the World Cup has allowed Sweden's other players to shine, according to their captain Andreas Granqvist.

Sweden face Switzerland in the last 16 today, with their run in Russia proving there is life after Ibrahimovic, who retired from international football two years ago.

After edging out Holland in qualifying and beating four-time World Cup winners Italy in a play-off, Sweden finished top of Group F, ahead of both Mexico and the reigning champions, Germany. It leaves them on the brink of their first World Cup quarter-final since 1994 - and all without Ibrahimovic.

"Others have been allowed to take a step forward after we lost one of the world's greatest players," Granqvist said yesterday.

"Ever since Janne (Andersson) took over as coach, we've built and laid a new foundation. For the past two years, throughout the qualifiers, we fought for one another, we've shown that very clearly. As a team we know that when we do that, we can be very strong and get good results."

Sweden remain one of the least fancied teams in the knockout stages, perhaps in part because their success has been based on collective spirit rather than individual stars.

In keeping with his squad, no-frills coach Janne Andersson is not a big name, having spent his entire playing and coaching career in his homeland.

But the 55-year-old is credited with creating the collective spirit that has helped Sweden thrive despite a lack of standout individual talent.

"Sweden are definitely thriving as a collective right now, the like of which we have not seen since 1994," when they reached the World Cup semi-finals, Swedish football journalist Kristopher Karlsson told AFP.

However, it is not just the media but those inside the Swedish squad who recognise the value in playing as a unit rather than hoping for moments of magic from one individual.

"As a team, we play as a collective, all the players together," said goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson.

"With Zlatan, the play goes around him. Instead, now, we play together as a team."

That strong team spirit has also been shown off the field.

The entire Swedish squad stood alongside midfielder Jimmy Durmaz as he denounced the messages of racial hatred and death threats he received after conceding a late free-kick from which Germany's Toni Kroos scored to seal a 2-1 win.

Fast forward from that game and the World Cup has seen Germany, Spain, Portugal and Argentina all go home - but Sweden are still alive.

"Some of the results have been fascinating and it really shows that the greatest, biggest nations won't win all the time," Andersson said.

"That, to me, is a source of inspiration if anything."

Spain's exit has left the bottom half of the draw wide open. One of Croatia, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, England or Colombia will now make the final on July 15, but Granqvist believes Sweden are still outsiders even to make the last eight.

"We know Switzerland have been playing really well for a long period of time," he said.

"They are the favourites for the match tomorrow and to underestimate them is not even on the cards." - AFP

PREDICTIONS

Switzerland to win 2-1

"The football they've been playing is not bad and, in terms of players, Xhaka and Shaqiri haven't been too bad. Goalkeeper Sommer has been having an outstanding tournament." - Ex-national goalkeeper Lionel Lewis

Switzerland to win on penalties, 1-1 after extra-time

"Both teams work very hard. Sweden are very physical, but Switzerland have better, more skilful players." - Balestier Khalsa coach Marko Kraljevic

Sweden to win 2-1