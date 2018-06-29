Swedish fans hoping for a repeat of '94 showing

A sensational Group F victory that saw reigning world champions Germany sent home after the first round has Swedish football fans hoping for a repeat of the 1994 World Cup when they finished third, displaying many of the traits of the current side.

Janne Andersson's men lost to a stoppage-time goal against the Germans last Saturday, but a 3-0 win over Mexico and Germany's shock 2-0 reverse against South Korea gave the Swedes a last-16 tie against Switzerland.

Following the final whistle, fans and pundits quickly scanned the possible opponents further down the line, with many immediately predicting another run to the semi-finals, just as they did in 1994.

"If we manage that (beat Switzerland), then it's England in the quarter-finals - and for an Englishman, it is physically impossible not to underestimate Sweden," said journalist Robert Laul. "After that, we're in the semi-final against Spain or Croatia - a new '94 summer."