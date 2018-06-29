Football

Swedish fans hoping for a repeat of '94 showing

Jun 29, 2018 06:00 am

A sensational Group F victory that saw reigning world champions Germany sent home after the first round has Swedish football fans hoping for a repeat of the 1994 World Cup when they finished third, displaying many of the traits of the current side.

Janne Andersson's men lost to a stoppage-time goal against the Germans last Saturday, but a 3-0 win over Mexico and Germany's shock 2-0 reverse against South Korea gave the Swedes a last-16 tie against Switzerland.

Following the final whistle, fans and pundits quickly scanned the possible opponents further down the line, with many immediately predicting another run to the semi-finals, just as they did in 1994.

"If we manage that (beat Switzerland), then it's England in the quarter-finals - and for an Englishman, it is physically impossible not to underestimate Sweden," said journalist Robert Laul. "After that, we're in the semi-final against Spain or Croatia - a new '94 summer."

Sweden's best result was when they were 1958 hosts, losing the final to Pele's Brazil. - REUTERS

Football

England in easier half of World Cup knockout draw

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football