Swiss call on spirit of 1954

Switzerland stand on the verge of matching their best-ever run at a World Cup, achieved when they hosted the tournament 64 years ago.

If Vladimir Petkovic's side beat Sweden in Saint Petersburg tonight, they will become the first Swiss team since 1954 to qualify for the quarter-finals of football's biggest tournament.

Although they have largely gone under the radar in Russia, the unheralded team are enjoying an impressive tournament.

Marshalled by skipper Stephan Lichtsteiner, driven by Valon Behrami's energy, and able to call on Xherdan Shaqiri's creativity, they emerged from a tricky Group E that included tournament favourites Brazil.

Add in impressive goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who writes a gourmet food blog when not playing international football, and Switzerland are becoming a formidable unit.

"We want more and more," Petkovic said after his team made the last 16.

"We are used to making history, we have big ambitions and the next big ambition is to beat Sweden."