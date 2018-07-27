Football

Swiss Schaer joins Newcastle from Deportivo

Jul 27, 2018 06:00 am

Newcastle United have signed Switzerland defender Fabian Schaer from Deportivo La Coruna on a three-year deal, the English Premier League club said yesterday.

British media reported Newcastle activated a £3 million (S$5.3 million) release clause in the 26-year-old's contract with the Spanish club.

"I hope to start training with the team soon and I'm looking forward to everything that's coming," he said in a statement.

Schaer played in three of Switzerland's four World Cup matches, helping them progress from the group stage, before missing their last-16 loss to Sweden through suspension. - REUTERS

Football

New football coach for Japan

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football