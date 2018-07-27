Swiss Schaer joins Newcastle from Deportivo

Newcastle United have signed Switzerland defender Fabian Schaer from Deportivo La Coruna on a three-year deal, the English Premier League club said yesterday.

British media reported Newcastle activated a £3 million (S$5.3 million) release clause in the 26-year-old's contract with the Spanish club.

"I hope to start training with the team soon and I'm looking forward to everything that's coming," he said in a statement.