Switzerland revive chances of qualifying for Euro 2020

Switzerland revived their hopes of qualifying directly for Euro 2020 and denied Ireland the chance to book their place early with a 2-0 win which threw Group D wide open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ireland would have qualified with a win but that never looked likely from the moment Haris Seferovic gave Switzerland a 16th-minute lead at the Stade de Geneve.

Ireland, whose captain Seamus Coleman received his second yellow card for blocking Breel Embolo's shot with his hand, had a let-off when Ricardo Rodriguez's subsequent penalty was saved.

A Shane Duffy own-goal in stoppage time then ensured all three points for the hosts.

Ireland and Denmark top the group on 12 points apiece with the Swiss one behind, but Ireland have only one match left, at home to Denmark, while the Danes and Swiss still have two each to play.

Despite having an easier run-in against Georgia and Gibraltar, Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic is not taking it for granted, saying, "We still need to get results." - REUTERS

OTHER GROUP D RESULT