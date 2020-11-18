Switzerland-Ukraine match called off due to Covid-19 cases

Ukraine's Nations League game against Switzerland this morning (Singapore time) was cancelled after the entire Ukraine team were placed in quarantine following positive Covid-19 tests within the squad, the Ukraine Association of Football (UAF) said yesterday.

Three Ukraine players - Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Riznyk - tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Uefa told the UAF that the Department of Health of the Canton of Lucerne had quarantined the entire delegation from Ukraine so the match was off, the UAF said in a statement.

"Uefa, UAF and the Swiss Football Association are ready for the match, but the ban (by) local authorities cancels all hopes of football organisations to hold the game," it said.

Uefa will decide what to do about the missed match, the UAF said.