Swop deal on the cards for Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku could be sporting each other's jerseys in a week's time.

A swop deal involving Juventus' Paulo Dybala and Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku is on the cards, reported various media outlets yesterday.

Sky Sports Italy reported that both clubs have agreed a deal in principle, but it would depend on Dybala agreeing terms with United.

The Argentinian forward also intends to have talks with Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri before deciding, reported the Guardian.

Dybala, 25, was given time-off following the Copa America and has not worked with Sarri, who took over the Italian giants only in June.

But, even if Dybala is convinced that he no longer has a future in Turin, his wage demands could prove to be a major stumbling block in a move to Manchester.

The Daily Mail reported that Dybala's representatives, who are in London for talks with United, have asked for a deal worth £350,000 (S$585,000) per week.

While he refused to comment on a potential deal for Dybala, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that there could still be more signings.

"I'm not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team's players," said Solskjaer.

"But of course, we're working on one or two cases, as I've said before."

Solskjaer was speaking after his side beat Kristiansund 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) for their fifth pre-season win in succession. Juan Mata scored the winner from a stoppage-time penalty to end the Norwegian side's determined resistance as Solskjaer's son Noah came off the bench for Kristiansund as a late substitute.

Solskjaer added: "There's another 10 days before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two."

One of the potential new faces could be Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Portuguese newspaper Correio de Manha suggested all three parties have agreed to a deal, but Sporting denied that United have already made a bid.

A Sporting spokesman told Portuguese publication RTP that there has been no official bid for the 24-year-old, as the Portuguese club reportedly do not want to formalise the agreement until after Sunday.

United's other new face could be Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire, 26.

The Foxes are holding out for a £90 million transfer fee, but United could press ahead with the deal after losing Eric Bailly to a long-term injury, reported the Daily Express.

The Ivory Coast international, 25, hurt his knee in last Thursday's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Shanghai, and had a successful surgery on Tuesday. He will be out until the end of the year.

"He's had an operation," said Solskjaer. "He'll miss the best part of four or five months. Hopefully, we'll get him back around about Christmas."

United face AC Milan on Sunday morning (Singapore time) in their last pre-season encounter before taking on Chelsea in their English Premier League opener on Aug 11.