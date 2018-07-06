Tabarez has brought Uruguay in from the wilderness

Oscar Tabarez began his second stint as Uruguay coach in May 2006, one month before the World Cup.

But they were not going to Germany - in fact, they struggled even to find anyone who would play them in friendlies.

"We were hardly competing internationally," he said in one interview. "We had to travel to the most distant parts of the world just to have matches."

Meanwhile, their training base outside Montevideo was nicknamed "the Low Performance Centre" by players who complained of cold rooms and lumpy mattresses. Uruguay, who had lost to Australia in the play-off for a place in Germany 2006, were in the wilderness.

Nobody would say that of the team nowadays. Tabarez is still in charge 12 years on, having led them to one World Cup semi-final, one Round of 16 and the Copa America title in 2011.

Today, they face France in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup. To progress, Tabarez will need to come up with a plan that excludes striker Edinson Cavani, who is set to miss out due to a calf injury.

Despite ill health, the 71-year-old Tabarez, who was expected to resign in 2016 after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disease known as Guillain-Barre syndrome, has carried on with the aid of a walking stick.

Known as the school teacher - a profession he briefly exercised during the 1980s - Tabarez has managed to retain Uruguay's fighting spirit while curbing their wildest excesses.

Uruguay have the best discipline of the eight quarter-finals with only one yellow card. "When we won the Copa America in 2011, we also took the fair-play title and that was very significant," said Tabarez. - REUTERS

PREDICTIONS

France to win 1-0

"Uruguay might have a solid defence and they have conceded only once in four matches at this World Cup, but Kylian Mbappe will make the difference for France."

- Former Thai international Therdsak Chaiman

France to win 1-0

"Both teams have a solid defence, but France's attack will overpower Uruguay's backline. Uruguay have good centre-backs, but their fullbacks are not that reliable. Watch out for Kylian Mbappe. He's young, has the right mindset and he's focused."

- Tampines Rovers defender Irfan Najeeb

QUARTER-FINALS

QF1 - Uruguay v France

(Tonight, 10pm)

(Tonight, 10pm) QF2 - Brazil v Belgium

(Tomorrow, 2am)

(Tomorrow, 2am) QF3 - Sweden v England

(Tomorrow, 10pm)

(Tomorrow, 10pm) QF4 - Russia v Croatia

(Sunday, 2am)

SEMI-FINALS