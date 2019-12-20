Takumi Minamino hailed as a ‘wonderful signing’ by Juergen Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp praised the "bravery" of new signing Takumi Minamino, after he completed his £7.3 million (S$13m) move from Red Bull Salzburg yesterday.

Minamino, who bagged a goal and an assist against the Reds in the Champions League this season, is an attacking midfielder who can also play as a winger.

The Japanese has five goals and six assists from just 11 starts in the Austrian Bundesliga, and in Europe, he has racked up two goals and three assists in six matches.

The 24-year-old, who will be able to play for Liverpool from Jan 1, reportedly inked a 4½- year deal.

Said Klopp of the Reds' first-ever Japanese player: "A wonderful signing. We are really, really happy about this.

"Our supporters have had the chance to see him close up recently, so I don't need to sing too loudly about his qualities as they are already known.

"Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines.

"He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball - a proper team player.

"He makes the best of himself for the benefit of others.

"His Champions League experience is a big bonus."

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia called Minamino a "special player" who could provide something different for the Reds.

He tweeted: "Creativity is very difficult to find in these days of data and analysis!

"Takumi Minamino is one of those special players that can provide something different."

The Japanese player, meanwhile, said: "It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player...

"But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I'm really happy about it."