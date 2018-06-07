Talented France have much to prove

France coach Didier Deschamps (far right) has the task of turning his immensely talented team into world champions.

Believing their own hype has become France's serial downfall at international tournaments.

At Euro 2016, they were the host nation that brought the noise but found themselves silenced in the opportune moment. A repeat of their maiden World Cup triumph of 1998 had beckoned, only for Portugal to upset the odds.

That inability to make the vital final step long precedes Didier Deschamps' current tenure.

Defeat in the 2006 final and a quarter-final exit to eventual winners Germany in 2014 sandwiched a humiliating group stage in South Africa, which was notorious for infighting and expulsions which ultimately spelt the end of Raymond Domenech's time in charge of the national side.

The latter is unlikely to be repeated in a team who possesses the impetus to finish as Group C's comfortable winners with several key players coming off the back of catalytic seasons.

Europa League final hero Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will form two-thirds of France's attack, while Paul Pogba will be aiming to prove a point to Jose Mourinho after spending a tempestuous campaign operating in a nomadic role for Manchester United.

Deschamps' team are also more resolute in defence than at Euro 2016, with Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane finishing the season as winners of La Liga and the Champions League respectively.

France boast an embarrassment of riches in squad depth, with Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir's 23 goals and nine assists earning admiring glances from Liverpool.

Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez can also step into the void at left-back should Benjamin Mendy, who started only five matches for Manchester City this season, again succumb to injury.

But the pressure has begun to crank up on France's current generation as the 20-year anniversary of when Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane and Co lifted world football's ultimate honour looms large.

Former midfielder Deschamps skippered his country to World Cup glory from a position of adversity and racking doubts. Six years into his spell as national coach, history has come full circle.

Off the pitch as well as on it, Les Bleus will have plenty to prove this summer.

GROUP C FIXTURES

June 16: France v Australia , 6pm

France v Australia , 6pm June 16: Peru v Denmark, 11.55pm

Peru v Denmark, 11.55pm June 21: Denmark v Australia, 8pm

Denmark v Australia, 8pm June 21: France v Peru, 11pm

France v Peru, 11pm June 26: Denmark v France, 10pm

Denmark v France, 10pm June 26: Australia v Peru, 10pm

