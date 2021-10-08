Tammy Abraham: I’ve learnt a lot from Jose Mourinho

England striker Tammy Abraham said his decision to swop Chelsea for AS Roma was sealed by a conversation with the Italian side's coach Jose Mourinho, who has already improved his tactical awareness.

The Chelsea academy graduate left the Blues in August to join Roma on a five-year deal and has scored four goals in 10 games in all competitions.

Abraham, 24, said he had been leaning towards remaining in the English top flight, but changed his mind after hearing Mourinho's plans for the team.

"I could see where he wanted Roma to go and I wanted to be part of the process," Abraham told The Times in an interview.

"He's a good man and has helped me a lot so far. I've learnt so much tactically - as much as I have in my entire lifetime."