Tammy Abraham wants to take Valencia hurt out on Liverpool

Chelsea's in-form striker Tammy Abraham has vowed that his team would take their anger out on Liverpool, after the Blues' 1-0 Champions League home defeat by Valencia on Tuesday.

"Sunday is a test of character. We can take our anger out on Liverpool after the European disappointment," said Abraham, on Sunday's English Premier League match against the Reds at Stamford Bridge.

"It's a massive game and both teams will be going for the win. We'll look forward to putting (the Valencia loss) right.

"We are going to have a lot of ups and downs in a season. We've got to move on and not dwell on it."

Abraham took his EPL goal tally to seven last week, after scoring a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, during which fellow academy products Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori were also on target.