Tampines Rovers end 10-game losing run

Tampines Rovers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 2-2 draw against Tanjong Pagar United in a Singapore Premier League match at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

The Stags, whose string of defeats included six Asian Champions League group games, took the lead twice yesterday, but were pegged back both times.

They opened accounts in the 18th minute when defender Irfan Najeeb drifted in at the far post to head in Yasir Hanapi's cross. But the Jaguars equalised when Tampines failed to deal with a corner in the 29th minute, allowing Shakir Hamzah to bundle the ball into the net.

Five minutes later, Marc Ryan Tan restored Tampines' advantage following Yasir's lay-off. But Tanjong Pagar scored again as Reo Nishiguchi teed up Anaqi Ismit to smash into the far corner a minute before the break.

The Stags, who lost Irwan Shah to a second booking in injury time, remain fourth in the eight-team SPL, with the Jaguars in fifth and five points adrift, but having played a game more.