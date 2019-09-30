Football

Tampines Rovers secure second spot

Sep 30, 2019 06:00 am

Tampines Rovers finished second in the Singapore Premier League despite a 1-1 draw with Young Lions yesterday.

The Stags took the lead through Zehrudin Mehmedovic in the 69th minute, but the Young Lions levelled through a Saifullah Akbar penalty five minutes from time.

As the top local team behind champions Brunei DPMM, Tampines will earn a place in next year's AFC Champions League qualifiers.

OTHER RESULTS: Brunei DPMM 5 Hougang United 4, Albirex 1 Home 0, Balestier Khalsa 3 Warriors FC 3

