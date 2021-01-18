Football

Tanguy Ndombele’s exquisite finish seals Spurs’ win over Blades

Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele (on the ground) watches on as his effort loops over Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and into goal. PHOTO: AFP
Jan 18, 2021 06:00 am

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele conjured a moment of magic to seal his side's 3-1 victory at the English Premier League's bottom club Sheffield United last night.

Spurs had looked commanding in the first half with Serge Aurier heading in from a corner after five minutes and Harry Kane's clinical finish doubling their lead in the 40th minute.

SHEFFIELD UNITED TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
1 3
(David McGoldrick 59) (Serge Aurier 5, Harry Kane 40, Tanguy Ndombele 62)

David McGoldrick's 59th-minute header halved the deficit before Ndombele struck with an audacious flicked lob.

It was a timely goal for Jose Mourinho's side as McGoldrick's effort revived memories of numerous points they have dropped from winning positions this season.

But, this time, they made no mistake to record only their second win in seven league games.

For the Blades, it was a disappointing result after beating Newcastle United last week for their season's first win. - REUTERS

