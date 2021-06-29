Tears flow as Portugal rue profligacy in 1-0 defeat by Belgium

Portugal's players cried in the changing rooms after their 1-0 elimination from the Euros by Belgium yesterday morning (Singapore time), said coach Fernando Santos.

The Portuguese had 24 efforts on goal compared with Belgium's six, and they also hit the woodwork.

Belgium had just one effort on target, Thorgan Hazard's long-range rocket shot in the 42nd minute that won the game to set up a quarter-final with Italy in Munich on Saturday morning.

"The ball would just not go in," Santos said. "We feel very disappointed and sad. Players are crying in the changing rooms, as many Portuguese will be."

Portugal began brightly and Diogo Jota wasted a great chance in the sixth minute, dragging his shot wide.

He also missed another effort after the break, volleying over the bar from close range, while captain Cristiano Ronaldo came close with a free-kick.

They further turned up the heat in the final 10 minutes, with a Ruben Dias header before Raphael Guerreiro struck the post with a first-time shot from the edge of the box in the 83rd.

"In football, there is no justice and injustice, there are those who score and those who do not score," said Santos. "We did not win, but we deserved to win."

His counterpart Roberto Martinez hailed Belgium's strong mentality after they ended Portugal's reign.

"They do exactly what they need to win," he said. "But I think we had incredible concentration and defended really well."

Martinez, however, will be sweating over the fitness of Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard, both of whom will be undergoing scans.