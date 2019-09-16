Teemu Pukki surprised by scoring record against EPL big guns

When Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki scored his first English Premier League goal against Liverpool at Anfield last month, he achieved the rare feat of scoring with his first shot on target in each of the last eight seasons.

Stretching back to 2012, the 29-year-old Finland international found the back of the net with his first shot on target with Schalke 04, Celtic, Brondby and Norwich. Judging by his remarkable scoring rate since, he is in no hurry to stop.

Five games into the campaign with the newly promoted side, Pukki has now scored six goals and provided two assists. No player has been involved in more league goals this season.

No wonder then that he was named the EPL Player of the Month for August.

Yesterday morning (Singapore time), he helped an injury-ravaged Norwich, who had eight players sidelined, script a famous 3-2 win over champions Manchester City at Carrow Road, scoring one and setting up another on the counter-attack.

"Teemu always thinks about the team first, which is why he deserves all of the praise," Norwich manager Daniel Farke told BBC Sport.

"Teemu was brilliant, not only because of his goals, but for his work rate, too."

With defenders constantly doubling up on Pukki, his unselfish play has allowed his teammates to shine, none more so than Todd Cantwell, who scored from the Finn's assists against Chelsea and City.

Said Cantwell: "Me and Teemu have a brilliant connection so far... I always knew he'd square it, he's more than just a goalscorer."

Norwich's gung-ho approach under Farke has helped Pukki thrive in the top tier - even against Liverpool, City and Chelsea - having bagged three goals and two assists against the EPL giants.

Said the 29-year-old: "I believed that I could score at this level. But to score against all these top teams...