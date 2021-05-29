Terrible to tell players they are not starting in a final: Guardiola

Pep Guardiola (right) could start with their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero on the bench.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL MAN CITY CHELSEA

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says having to leave out players from his starting line-up for the Champions League final against Chelsea is a task he would not wish on anyone.

Given the strength in depth of Guardiola’s squad, top internationals such as Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, England’s Raheem Sterling and Spain defender Aymeric Laporte could begin the game on the bench, as could club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero.

Guardiola is likely to start with the flexible front four of Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, with Bernardo Silva set for the false No. 9 role.

Asked at the pre-match news conference what it was like to have to break his selection news to the players, Guardiola said: “Terrible. It’s absolutely disaster, don’t be a manager in your life.”

The Spaniard said there were no words that he could conjure up to ease the pain for the players concerned.

“I don’t have any nice words... but my advice is stay with the team as there are five or six subs and life gives you another chance.

“Work harder and maybe next time you’ll be there. I feel incredibly sorry for them but I have to be honest, I know them and I make a selection to win the game, no alternative,” he said.

City’s Brazilian captain Fernandinho, who is not guaranteed a starting place either with Spain international Rodri competing for the holding midfielder role, said it was vital that substitutes have the right attitude to the game.

“It’s not an easy job for Pep to tell the starting XI before the game but it’s part of the game. Playing a final, everyone will be important, you never know what can happen,” he said.

“The players have to be ready so my role (as captain) is just to tell them to be ready, they’ll be needed and this is important. Everyone is (involved) in the process, everyone was involved. My message is to be ready and you never know when you’ll be needed,” he added.

German midfielder Ilkay Guendogan is City's only injury worry ahead of the showpiece match in Porto's Estadio do Dragao. He limped out of the final training session after bumping into Fernandinho while making a diving header.

The injury appeared to be a straightforward knock rather than a more concerning muscle problem and City did not appear overly concerned.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has declared that the Blues will be at full strength, with midfielder N’Golo Kante and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy having now fully shaken off injury problems. – AFP, REUTERS