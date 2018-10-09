Football

Terry, 37, calls it day as player

Oct 09, 2018 06:00 am

Former England captain John Terry, 37, announced his retirement from football on Sunday and is set to pursue a career in management.

Terry, who spent the bulk of his career with Chelsea, captained second-tier Aston Villa last season.

The Birmingham club reportedly want him to join their coaching staff as part of a new-look set-up, with Thierry Henry in the running to take over as manager at Villa Park after Steve Bruce was sacked earlier this week.

"After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time to retire from playing," Terry posted on his Instagram account.

