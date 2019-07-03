Thailand appoint ex-Japan coach Akira Nishino

Akira Nishino, who led Japan to the last 16 of last year's World Cup, has been appointed head coach of Thailand's national and Under-22 teams.

The 64-year-old will manage the War Elephants' campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nishino will also be in charge of the Thailand U-22s at the Nov 30-Dec 11 SEA Games in the Philippines and next year's Asian Championship.