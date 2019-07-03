Thailand appoint ex-Japan coach Akira Nishino
Akira Nishino, who led Japan to the last 16 of last year's World Cup, has been appointed head coach of Thailand's national and Under-22 teams.
The 64-year-old will manage the War Elephants' campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Nishino will also be in charge of the Thailand U-22s at the Nov 30-Dec 11 SEA Games in the Philippines and next year's Asian Championship.
Thailand interim coach Sirisak Yodyardthai quit after a poor showing in last month's King's Cup. Sirisak had taken over from Serb Milovan Rajevac, who was sacked after a poor start at the Asian Cup in January. - AFP
