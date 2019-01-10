Thailand can still make it to last 16: Choketawee

Expect a changed Thailand when they face Bahrain in their Asian Cup Group A clash today.

The War Elephants suffered an embarrassing 4-1 loss to India in their opening clash on Sunday, prompting the sacking of coach Milovan Rajevac.

Football Association of Thailand president Somyot Poompunmuang swiftly appointed Sirisak Yodyardthai to take charge for the rest of the tournament, with Choketawee Promrut named his assistant.

Choketawee, who guided the Thailand Under-23s to the SEA Games gold in 2015, told the Bangkok Post that they will ring the changes against Bahrain, who drew 1-1 with hosts the United Arab Emirates in their opener.

He said: "We will change our playing system... We have to make the players understand our tactics. I'm sure that if we are well-prepared, we still have a chance (to progress to the next round)."

Only the top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams qualify for the knockout stage.