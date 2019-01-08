Thailand sack coach Rajevac

Thailand have fired coach Milovan Rajevac following a humiliating 4-1 thrashing by India in their opening Asian Cup game at the weekend.

The 65-year-old Serb, who took charge of Thailand in 2017, paid the price after the War Elephants conceded three second-half goals to slump to a shock defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Thai football chiefs took a dim view of their Group A flop and swiftly removed Rajevac the morning after.

Thailand's FA president Somyot Poompanmoung said: "Like all Thai football fans across the country, I am also disappointed with the result. But, as the FA president, I cannot stand still with this problem."

Former assistant coach Sirisak Yodyardthai will take over for the matches against Bahrain and hosts UAE.

Rajevac famously steered Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup where they were beaten on penalties by Uruguay.

But he was left shell-shocked by Thailand's horror show against underdogs India, whose striker Sunil Chhetri scored twice, overtaking Lionel Messi's 65 international goals in the process.

Rajevac has been criticised for his defensive style but he clearly felt otherwise after watching Thailand over-run by a hungry India side.