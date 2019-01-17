Theerathon to join Yokohama

Thailand international left-back Theerathon Bunmathan will be extending his J-League sojourn.

Yokohama F. Marinos announced yesterday that the Muangthong United defender, 28, will be joining them for the upcoming season.

Theerathon had spent last season on loan at Vissel Kobe, where he played alongside the likes of Lukas Podolski and Andres Iniesta.

His compatriot Chanathip Songkrasin will be staying with Consadole Sapporo, while Teerasil Dangda will return to Thailand after a season at Sanfrecce Hiroshima.