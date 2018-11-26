There was not enough heart: Mourinho

Jose Mourinho accused his Manchester United players of lacking heart after their hopes of a push for the English Premier League's top four were dented by a lethargic 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Mourinho's side were booed at the end of a match that left them seventh in the table, well adrift of the Champions League qualification positions.

The Old Trafford stalemate was the first of eight games United will play in the league between the recent international break and the end of the calendar year.

Mourinho had been hopeful a strong showing would help to build the momentum that could carry them back into the top four before 2019 begins.

Instead, he was left to warn his players that a similarly lethargic showing at home to Young Boys on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) could leave United struggling to progress from this season's Champions League group stages.

"If we play with the same philosophy against Young Boys, then we won't win and we will have to go to Valencia (in the final Champions League group game) and win there," he said.

"There are games that are special games and not just one more match. This was a special game, the first of eight Premier League games before the end of December and one we needed to win.