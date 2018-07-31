There's still a boy inside of me: Neymar

Neymar says it's taken him time to look into the mirror and transform himself into a new man.

Neymar has tackled critics who derided his play-acting at the World Cup, admitting he "overreacts" and blaming his "brat-like" behaviour on his inner child.

The Brazilian superstar was widely lambasted in Russia for his theatrical reactions to challenges, which often left the world's most expensive footballer wincing and rolling on the ground.

In a 90-second video made for his sponsor Gillette and published on social media accounts and Brazilian television, Neymar sought to win back fans who criticised his behaviour.

"Boot studs on the shins, kick in the spine, stomp on the foot, you may think I overreact, and sometimes I do, but for real?

"I suffer on the pitch, but you have no idea what I go through outside of it," he said.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, speaking in Portuguese with English subtitles, continued: "You may all think I've fallen too much, but the reality is I did not fall, I crumbled."

"And that hurts more than anyone stepping on your post- op ankle," he added, alluding to the surgery on the injury he suffered back in February.

"When I act like a brat, it isn't because I'm a spoiled child, but because I still haven't learnt to deal with my frustrations.

"There's still a boy inside of me, sometimes it dazzles the world.

"Other times it pisses everyone off.

"And my fight is to keep this boy alive, but inside of me, not inside the field."

This is not the first time Neymar has addressed his taxing World Cup.

On his return from Russia, he took a tongue-in-cheek swipe at his detractors with an online video teaching children how to dive.

And last week, in an interview with AFP, Neymar disclosed he "didn't want to see a ball, or to see any more football played" after Brazil's premature exit.

The PSG striker had hoped the Russia World Cup would elevate him to a similar status enjoyed by 30-somethings Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - the two players who have shared the Fifa World Player of the Year award over the last decade.

Instead, he bowed out at the quarter-final stage when Brazil lost to Belgium as fans focused less on his football and more on the dives, rolls and tears he produced.

The 26-year old former Santos and Barcelona player, who suffered a serious foot injury in February and returned to action just days before the start of the World Cup, told fans in his homeland he was working to become a better person.

He also wants to deal with the disappointments football threw at him.

"It's taken me time to accept your criticism, it's taken me time to look into the mirror and transform myself into a new man.

"But I am here, with a new face and an open heart.

"I fell down but only those that fell down can get up," he said in a voiceover to the black-and-white video.

He adds: "You can keep throwing rocks at me, or you can throw your rocks away and help me get up.