Thiago Silva looking forward to facing Argentina on Messi's return

Brazil captain Thiago Silva is unfazed by the prospect of facing Lionel Messi when the Selecao take on Argentina in a friendly in Saudi Arabia tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Messi, 32, is making his return for La Albiceleste since the Copa America in July, when Brazil defeated Argentina 2-0 in the semi-finals en route to claiming the continental title.

After the match, the Barcelona star accused Conmebol of corruption, which earned him a four-match ban and US$50,000 (S$68,000) fine.

The Argentine has been in red-hot form, scoring nine goals in his last seven matches for the Catalan giants, but Silva insisted that he is looking forward to the clash.

"We are not concerned but proud to have a chance to face him," said Silva.

"They have their star, we won't have ours (Neymar is injured), but Brazil are Brazil, and we showed it during our Copa America win."

Brazil's Chelsea winger Willian was more cautious, however, saying: "There must be more attention on (Messi)... We'll not man-mark him, but whoever is around him must close down the spaces, not leave him room to think."

Real Madrid's 18-year-old striker Rodrygo, who has scored five goals in just six matches for Los Blancos, is in line to earn his first senior cap.

Silva, who plays for Paris St Germain, said he does not fancy facing the youngster in the Champions League when both their clubs meet on Nov 27. He quipped: "Let's hope (Zinedine) Zidane keeps him on the bench!"