Thierry Henry chose wrong side: Giroud

France will go into their World Cup semi-final against neighbours Belgium on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) with a "hunger to win" and a desire to show their 1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry that he picked the wrong side, forward Olivier Giroud said yesterday.

Retired French striker Henry is now a member of the Belgian coaching staff.

"It is bizarre to have Thierry against us in this match," said Giroud.

"I would be very proud to show Thierry that he chose the wrong camp."

"I would have preferred to have Henry on our side, to give me and the other French forwards advice, but I am not too jealous," the 31-year-old Giroud said.

The forward has been criticised by Henry in the past, but he said there were no hard feelings - just his hunger to win.