Thierry Henry: I can't tell Aubameyang to stay with Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may need to leave Arsenal to fulfil his career ambitions, said Gunners legend Thierry Henry.

Aubameyang has been a hit since arriving at the Emirates Stadium in 2018, scoring 61 goals in 97 games and finishing as the English Premier League's joint-top scorer last season.

But the Gabonese's contract expires in the summer of next year and talks over an extension have stalled.

Henry hopes that Aubameyang, 30, stays with Arsenal, but admitted that he can't convince him to do so when he himself left the Gunners to join Barcelona in 2007, going on to win the Champions League under Pep Guardiola in 2009.

"Everybody will do whatever they have to do. How am I going to say to someone to stay when I left? Things happen but that doesn't kill the love that you have for a place," he told Sky Sports.

"As an Arsenal fan, you want him to stay but, as a football player, he will assess the situation with his family, with his dad, and see what is the best for them.

"If you're an Arsenal man then you don't want him to leave, but the guy has a career and I don't know what's in his head.

"All I know is that we are definitely going to miss his goals if he does leave. He does score goals and if you take the goals of Aubameyang away, it's a tough one."

Inter Milan are said to be leading the race for Aubameyang's signature, while Barcelona and Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation. Chelsea are also keen, reported the Daily Express.