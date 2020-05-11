Third Brighton & Hove Albion player tests positive for Covid-19

Brighton & Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber yesterday revealed a third player at the English Premier League club has tested positive for Covid-19, raising fresh concerns about the attempt to finish the English top-flight season.

The unnamed player was tested last Saturday and will self-isolate for 14 days while he recovers from the virus.

The rest of Brighton's squad will continue to train at home and in solo sessions at the team's training ground.

Two other Brighton players, who were not named, contracted the virus several weeks ago and have reportedly recovered.

"Unfortunately, we have had a third player test positive just yesterday," Barber told Sky Sports News.

"Despite all the measures we have all been taking over the last few weeks, when the players haven't been involved in taking any significant training at all, we have still suffered another player testing positive for the virus.

"There are concerns and I think it is normal for all clubs to have those concerns.

"We want to make sure we do all that we can so the protocols that are put into place are safe and secure and mitigate the risk."

In Germany, Bundesliga 2 side Dynamo Dresden have put their entire squad and coaching staff into two-week isolation after two players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 are due to restart on Saturday.

Brighton's latest positive test comes ahead of today's EPL meeting, where clubs are expected to debate the plan to complete the season behind closed doors at neutral venues and vote on whether player contracts will be extended until the end of the rescheduled campaign.

The EPL would like to restart the season next month and play the remaining 92 fixtures by August.

Barber has been critical of the neutral venue idea, insisting that the campaign should still be played on a home-and-away basis as Brighton battle to avoid relegation.

Norwich City, Watford and Aston Villa were in the relegation zone when the EPL was suspended because of the health crisis on March 13.

Brighton have received criticism for their vocal stance, but Barber insists all clubs will act with a degree of self-interest.

"People will accuse us of self-interest, I totally understand that, but at this stage of the season, there is self-interest at every level of the table," he added.

Aston Villa and Watford have joined Brighton in speaking out against the neutral venue plan, but Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has backed the 20 clubs to agree on something.