Third win on the trot for Real Madrid

Goals from Vinicius and Karim Benzema plus some top-class saves from Thibaut Courtois gave Real Madrid a 2-0 win away to Levante yesterday for a third consecutive La Liga victory.

Brazilian forward Vinicius, Real's match-winner in last Wednesday's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid, also gave his side the lead at Levante, controlling a loose ball inside the area and curling it into the far corner in the 16th minute.

Real missed a series of chances to extend their lead but in the end, had to rely on another exceptional performance from goalkeeper Courtois to see out the victory.

Sergio Ramos also had a headed goal ruled out for offside but Levante went close to a late equaliser as Carlos Clerc and Enis Bardhi both tested Courtois, before Benzema added their second goal in added time.

The win took the defending champions top of the standings with 10 points after four games, despite starting the season late. - REUTERS, AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:

Valencia 0 Betis 2, Osasuna 2 Celta Vigo 0, Alaves 1 Bilbao 0