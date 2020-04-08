Football

Thomas Mueller extends Bayern deal to 2023

Apr 08, 2020 06:00 am

Thomas Mueller looks set to spend his entire career at Bayern Munich, whom he describes as his "passion", after signing a contract extension until 2023, the reigning Bundesliga champions announced yesterday.

The 30-year-old joined the club as a schoolboy in 2000, making his debut for the Bavarian side eight years later and has since racked up more than 500 appearances.

"I'm really pleased that I have extended with Bayern Munich... and will continue to give everything for my club," tweeted Mueller, who worked his way back into the side under coach Hansi Flick this season. - AFP

