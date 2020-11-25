Thomas Mueller focuses on Bayern Munich, not on Germany recall

Thomas Mueller admitted he watched Germany's humiliating 6-0 loss to Spain with horror, but insists his focus remains on European champions Bayern Munich amid calls for the playmaker to be recalled to the national side.

At 31, Mueller proved he is in his prime with a Bundesliga record 21 assists last season, serving as the perfect foil to striker Robert Lewandowski.

The pair will be hunting more goals at home to Red Bull Salzburg tomorrow morning (Singapore time), as Bayern chase their 15th straight win in Europe and a fourth victory from four games in Group A.

Mueller created two goals and Lewandowski netted twice in a 6-2 win at Salzburg earlier this month.

In the wake of Germany's record defeat by Spain last week, pundits and former players such as Bastian Schweinsteiger insisted that Mueller can provide the spark that Joachim Loew's men are lacking.

With five Bayern teammates in the Germany side routed in Seville, the forward admitted the debacle made painful viewing.

"Of course, you suffer along with your fellow players in the club and former national-team colleagues as much as the fans," he said after last Saturday's 1-1 league draw against Werder Bremen.

"German football fans long for things to go well again. At the moment, there is a lot of negativity around the topic, it hurts, but my main focus is on the club."