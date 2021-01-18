Thomas Mueller stars in Bayern Munich's 2-1 win over Freiburg

Thomas Mueller set up one goal and scored a second-half winner as Bayern Munich struggled past Freiburg 2-1 this morning (Singapore time) to snap their opponents' five-game winning run and extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to four points.

Bayern, who conceded a goal for the 11th straight league game and were far from impressive, are now on 36 points, four ahead of RB Leipzig who drew 2-2 with VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, and seven clear of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in third and fourth places respectively.

The Bavarian side went ahead after seven minutes as Robert Lewandowski set a new league record with 21 goals from 16 matches.

Eager to bounce back from last week's 3-2 loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach, the hosts came agonisingly close to a second goal early in the second half with Lewandowski hitting the crossbar and Leon Goretzka's rebound spectacularly palmed wide by goalkeeper Florian Mueller.

Freiburg struck against the run of play from substitute Nils Petersen's first contact with the ball, a diving header at the far post in the 62nd minute for a record-extending 28th league goal as a substitute.