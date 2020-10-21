Thomas Mueller’s form prompts clamour for Germany recall

Thomas Mueller can further fuel appeals for him to be recalled by Germany when Bayern Munich launch their Champions League defence at home to Atletico Madrid behind closed doors in Group A tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Having managed a record 21 assists in the Bundesliga last season, Mueller has continued his sparkling form by scoring five goals and creating four more so far in 2020/21.

The 31-year-old's eye-catching club performance has prompted fresh hopes of a Germany recall for Mueller, who was dropped by Joachim Loew from the national set-up in 2019, alongside Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels.

Now Bastian Schweinsteiger has joined fellow former Bayern and Germany players Dietmar Hamann and Lothar Matthaeus in calling for Mueller to be reinstated.

"If I was national coach, Mueller, as well as Boateng, would be in the national side," Schweinsteiger, 36, told Monday's edition of German magazine Kicker.