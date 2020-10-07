Thomas Partey could prove a bargain for Arsenal: Paul Merson

The £45 million (S$79.4m) Arsenal shelled out for midfielder Thomas Partey on transfer deadline day could prove to be a bargain, former Gunners midfielder Paul Merson has said.

Merson added that the 27-year-old Ghanaian, who arrived from Atletico Madrid yesterday morning (Singapore time), would bring discipline and quality to the side.

Partey's arrival was the biggest signing in the English Premier League on deadline day, which also saw Manchester United snap up four players.

They signed striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, left-back Alex Telles from Porto and teenage wingers Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo from Penarol and Atalanta respectively. Defender Chris Smalling, meanwhile, rejoined AS Roma for 15 million euros (S$24m).

While doubts remain over whether United have signed the right players to plug gaps in the team, there was no such questions for Merson about Partey.

Merson said on Sky Sports: "I think Thomas Partey is a top-drawer player. I nearly fell off my chair with £45 million, I don't think that's a lot of money at all for the quality of player.

"One thing he brings as well is discipline... He's not a midfielder that goes running all over the place... I think he will be a great signing."

Moving in the opposite direction to Atletico on loan was Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. Fellow Gunners midfielder Matteo Guendouzi also departed on loan to Hertha Berlin.

Meanwhile, in the biggest deadline-day move on the continent, Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa joined Juventus on a two-year loan ahead of an eventual transfer worth 50m euros. Bayern Munich added Douglas Costa, Eric Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr to their ranks.