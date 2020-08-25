Thomas Tuchel defends Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel defended his expensive strike force of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, after they were unable to find a way past Bayern Munich in their 1-0 Champions League final loss yesterday morning (Singapore time).

PSG's Qatari owners spent a combined 402 million euros (S$651.3m) on the pair in a bid to win the competition.

However, they struggled to impose themselves on the German giants in their first final.

"We want Neymar and Kylian to score but we can't ask for it all the time," said Tuchel.

"I am proud because Ney still had a match with an incredible capacity, he showed his mentality. For Kylian, it was difficult, he suffered a serious injury, missed a lot of training.

"It was a miracle that he was with us at all."