Thomas Tuchel defends Neymar and Kylian Mbappe
Thomas Tuchel. PHOTO: EPA
Aug 25, 2020 06:00 am

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel defended his expensive strike force of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, after they were unable to find a way past Bayern Munich in their 1-0 Champions League final loss yesterday morning (Singapore time).

PSG's Qatari owners spent a combined 402 million euros (S$651.3m) on the pair in a bid to win the competition.

However, they struggled to impose themselves on the German giants in their first final.

"We want Neymar and Kylian to score but we can't ask for it all the time," said Tuchel.

"I am proud because Ney still had a match with an incredible capacity, he showed his mentality. For Kylian, it was difficult, he suffered a serious injury, missed a lot of training.

"It was a miracle that he was with us at all."

Mbappe had a great chance to score but shot straight at goalkeeper Manuel Neuer just before half-time."I am convinced that if we had scored the first goal, we'd win the game 1-0," added Tuchel. - AFP

