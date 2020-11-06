Thomas Tuchel dismisses speculation over future after PSG defeat

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel waved away questions over his future, after a 2-1 defeat at RB Leipzig yesterday morning (Singapore time) dealt a major blow to the Champions League aspirations of last season's runners-up.

Emil Forsberg's second-half penalty gave Leipzig victory in their Group H clash after Christopher Nkunku cancelled out Angel di Maria's opener.

Di Maria crucially missed a penalty which would have put the French champions 2-0 up despite them coming to Germany without both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe due to injury. They ended the game with nine men after the late dismissals of Idrissa Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe.

It is a damaging defeat for PSG, who beat Leipzig 3-0 in the semi-finals of last season's competition in Lisbon in August.

When asked by French broadcaster RMC Sport if he felt his position was under threat following reports he does not see eye to eye with sporting director Leonardo, Tuchel replied "no".

The German tactician has overseen a poor start to this season's group stage, amid growing speculation that he might be sacked before his contract expires at the end of the season.

Plagued by injuries, PSG have lost two group games in Europe's premier club competition for the first time since the Qatari owners took over.

But Tuchel received backing from defender Marquinhos, who said: "If things aren't going well, it's not just the coach's fault, the players can do things better too."