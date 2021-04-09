Thomas Tuchel: Havertz and Werner did not have their best day

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted that his compatriots Timo Werner and Kai Havertz underperformed during the side's 2-0 Champions League quarter-final, first-leg win over Porto yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The German duo, who were the Blues' big-money summer signings, have yet to transfer their form from the Bundesliga to England.

Midfielder Havertz joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £62 million (S$114.3m) while striker Werner arrived from RB Leipzig for £47.5m.

England internationals Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell got Chelsea's goals in Seville, with the German pair hauled off in the 65th minute.

Said Tuchel: "I accept that it was a tough match for Timo and for Kai today, they did not have their best day and we did not deliver so good, the connection between the deep seven players that we needed for the build-up and the front three. We lost a bit the connection to them.

"To have a bit more of an impact, the balls we delivered were not the best balls.

"I could feel our two German players up front, Kai and Timo, do not play on their highest level today, so I wanted to have an impact from the bench."

Tuchel, however, singled out homegrown midfielder Mount for praise.

He said: "He has the right attitude towards success. He is open and hungry to learn... Mason is a key player for us and I am happy he fits into this role at a young age."

Several British football pundits also hailed the 22-year-old.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole said on BT Sport: "He's a manager's dream, he has the natural ability to impact a game.

"He does the tactics to a 'T' off the ball."

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand added: "What I like about Mount is his movement off the ball and getting beyond defenders."