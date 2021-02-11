Thomas Tuchel: Injuries have not diminished N’Golo Kante

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (right) believes N'Golo Kante is still one of the best midfielders in the world.

New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes N'Golo Kante's injury issues have not diminished his capabilities as a player, adding that the French World Cup winner "fits into any manager's plans on the planet".

The 29-year-old has been injured for 119 days since the start of last season, with a troublesome hamstring ailment ruling him out on three separate occasions since January last year.

There have been worries that Kante's hard-running, dynamic style could be affected by his hamstring issues.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) clash with second-tier Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round, Tuchel said: "I'm a huge fan and I can see the input he has on teams, he makes teams better, he makes guys around him feel comfortable...

"I'm absolutely not concerned about any more injuries also... I think N'Golo fits into any manager's plans on the planet.

"I was desperate to have him in my teams in the past. He is a big Chelsea player and one of the best midfielders in the world."

Meanwhile, former Chelsea captain John Terry said that fellow academy product Mason Mount will follow in his footsteps and become a Blues captain. Taking to Instagram Live, the Aston Villa assistant manager said: "He's been the best player at Chelsea this season, to be honest.

"He's a great lad, trains unbelievably well, is Chelsea through and through and shows leadership qualities.

"In my mind, he'll be Chelsea and England captain."

Tomorrow won't be the first time Tuchel faces off with Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael, with the pair locking horns in the Bundesliga when helming Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg respectively.

The Frenchman said he expects the Blues to become more flexible under Tuchel.

He told The Athletic: "As a coach, he is more possession-based, but he's really creative, adaptable.

"All his teams play a lot of systems. He can play 3-4-3 and, if it doesn't work, five minutes later he will change shape to be more effective. It's the quality of a big manager.

"It's good for Chelsea, he can work with the young guys and he can give the team more flexibility. I think it's a great transfer for Chelsea."

However, the former Bayern Munich defender warned the Blues: "We don't have Premier League quality - but we can dominate with our intensity."

Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt suggested Chelsea can expect an "unpleasant" tie, saying: "This is an opportunity for our players to test themselves and to put our own principles onto them, to be unpleasant and give everything to win."