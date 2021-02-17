Thomas Tuchel’s strong start compares well with Chelsea predecessors

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's strong start in London has drawn comparisons with some of Stamford Bridge's most successful managers, but the German says the Blues still have a long way to go after a 2-0 win over Newcastle United yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner - his first league goal in more than three months - helped Tuchel's side rise to fourth in the table.

Since Tuchel took over from the sacked Frank Lampard last month, Chelsea have racked up 13 points from five English Premier League games.

This is the same as in Jose Mourinho's first five matches in charge before he made the London side champions of England three times over two spells.