Three more footballers broke curfew

Three more footballers with the Singapore Under-22 team were found to have broken curfew during the SEA Games, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a media statement yesterday.

The trio - Shah Shahiran, Hami Syahin and Saifullah Akbar - were discovered to have also committed the same offence as the initial six - after an FAS investigation.

The initial errant six are Tajeli Salamat, Joshua Pereira, Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Zharfan Rohaizad, Kenji Rusydi and Lionel Tan.

They had reportedly left the the team's base at Century Park Hotel in Manila and returned only in the wee hours after their 3-0 loss to Thailand on Dec 1.

They eventually crashed out after losing 1-0 to Vietnam two days later.