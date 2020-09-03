Three Paris Saint-Germain players test positive for Covid-19

French champions Paris Saint-Germain announced yesterday that three of their players have tested positive for Covid-19, a day after saying two players were suspected of being infected by the coronavirus.

The Ligue 1 club did not reveal their identities, but French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Neymar, Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes tested positive after returning from the Spanish island of Ibiza. The rest of the squad will be undergoing tests.