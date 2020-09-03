Three Paris Saint-Germain players test positive for Covid-19
French champions Paris Saint-Germain announced yesterday that three of their players have tested positive for Covid-19, a day after saying two players were suspected of being infected by the coronavirus.
The Ligue 1 club did not reveal their identities, but French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Neymar, Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes tested positive after returning from the Spanish island of Ibiza. The rest of the squad will be undergoing tests.
The Parisian club, who lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Aug 23, start their French league title defence at Lens next Thursday. - REUTERS
Arsenal plan for a reduced crowd for Sheffield United game on Oct 3
Arsenal's Emirates Stadium could welcome fans next month.
The English Premier League club said yesterday they plan to allow a reduced crowd for the Sheffield United game on Oct 3, their second home game of the season. The Gunners kick off their new campaign away at Fulham on Sept 12.
Matches have been played in empty stadiums since the EPL's restart in June. But, last week, 2,500 fans were allowed into Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium for a friendly with Chelsea, after the government announced pilot events for spectators' return to elite sport. - REUTERS
