Tierney likely to miss rest of season with knee injury: Arteta

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a knee injury and manager Mikel Arteta said yesterday that he was not sure if the defender would feature again this season.

He said Tierney, who was forced off with a knee problem just before half-time in a 3-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend, suffered ligament damage to his left knee but that surgery would not be required.

Tierney's injury is a major blow for Arsenal as the defender was also one of their chief creators in attack.

QUARTER-FINAL, 1ST LEG ARSENAL SLAVIA PRAGUE

Arteta added that he could not guarantee the Scotland international's involvement at the Euros in June and July.

"We will have to go day by day, when we get close and depending how he's feeling, we will make that decision," he told reporters ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Europa League quarter-final, first leg against Czech club Slavia Prague.

"It will depend on how things evolve in the next few weeks," said Arteta.

"He's so keen to play for us before the end of the season and is extremely keen to play for his country at the Euros."

Arteta added midfielder Martin Odegaard has been "experiencing discomfort to his right ankle" since he returned from international duty with Norway.

The manager said the 22-year-old would be assessed again later yesterday.

David Luiz remains sidelined after a procedure on his knee but Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, who missed the Liverpool game with thigh injuries, and Granit Xhaka are back in training and available for selection.

Slavia knocked out Leicester City and Rangers in the previous rounds and Arteta said he was wary of the threat they posed.

"They are a really strong side. They've been unbeaten in the league," added the manager.