Tim Krul believes win over Spurs could boost Norwich’s EPL survival

Norwich City hero Tim Krul said the FA Cup penalty shoot-out win at Tottenham Hotspur yesterday morning (Singapore time) could spark a late bid to preserve the club's English Premier League status.

Dutchman Krul made two saves to help Norwich win 3-2 on penalties, sending them into the quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years.

The dramatic win followed Norwich's 1-0 victory over Leicester City last weekend that fuelled belief they can claw their way out of the bottom three.

Norwich, who face Sheffield United tomorrow, remain bottom, six points below the safety zone, but their attractive style and goal threat offer them hope.

"Incredible. Maybe this is the turning point, we believe we can stay up," Krul told the BBC.

Krul's water bottle had a list of Spurs players and which direction they would go.

He also used his full range of antics, wasting time and thumping his gloves together as Tottenham's players prepared to take their kicks, and it worked a treat.

First, he saved from young striker Troy Parrott, then easily kept out Gedson Fernandes' weak attempt.

"Everyone says I am good at penalties, so I knew I'd better start saving some," he said.

"When you have down times, this is what you think of. As a little boy, you want to save penalties and get your club through. Big emotions today.

"Me and my coach do our homework, I had them on my bottle, it all happens in a shoot-out. What a place to do it as well and for 9,000 fans to be here on a Wednesday night."

Norwich manager Daniel Farke was pleased with the win, saying that his side have created memories, regardless of whether they stave off relegation or win the FA Cup.

GREAT PERFORMANCE

"I'm pretty delighted. It was a great performance," the German said.

"When you want to beat a top-class side like Tottenham, you have to put in an all-round performance. You have to be disciplined, work on a game plan, and be prepared to defend.

"It is about being brave, being mentally strong. I have many compliments for my players.

"I'm happy to send the fans home happy. Fantastic support for us...

"We have such unity and spirit in this club. We are the biggest underdogs. I can't guarantee if we will stay in the league or win the FA Cup, but we have created memories."

Spurs' misery was compounded when defender Eric Dier was involved in a confrontation in the stands after being "insulted" by a fan.