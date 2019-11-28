Tim Sherwood warns Tottenham about Jose Mourinho’s management style

Adapt to Jose Mourinho's style or be thrown under the bus, that is Tim Sherwood's message for Tottenham Hotspur's players.

Mourinho took over the sacked Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager and guided them to two wins, including yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 4-2 victory over Olympiakos in the Champions League.

But Sherwood warns his former side that the way the Portuguese boss works will be different to his predecessor.

"They've got to get used to the dynamics of this type of manager, because they've had Pochettino for five years," Sherwood told beIN Sports.

"Even when they weren't playing well, he would protect them in public.

"Mourinho will throw you under a bus. I'm not saying it's right or wrong, he does not care.

"He does what he thinks is right for the team, not the individual player.

"If it means digging a player out in public and using him as an example, he will do that because he feels that is the best way that he can win trophies."

Yesterday, midfielder Eric Dier was replaced by Christian Eriksen after just 29 minutes and with Olympiakos 2-0 up.

Mourinho did express regret, telling BT Sport: "The first thing I want to say publicly what I did in the dressing room which is to apologise to Eric Dier.

"It's never easy for a player, but I did it for the team. It was not for Eric playing badly, it was for the team to have different solutions... Hurt the player, but hurt myself. Not easy for him, but also not easy for myself."

The decision proved right, as goals from Dele Alli, Harry Kane (two) and Serge Aurier inspired a comeback win, though Alli admitted Mourinho's half-time team talk also played a part.

"He told us at half-time we couldn't get any worse," Alli said.

"He told us we had to go out in the second half with freedom, be calmer on the ball, play the way we know we can and we did that.

"We knew what we had to do. In the end, it was a great result. It was down to character, belief and the quality we have."

Spurs have sealed a place in the last-16 of the Champions League with yesterday's win, but Mourinho, 56, may have done more than that.

Lucas Moura said he is thrilled to be used as a wide player under his new manager.

"Everyone knows I am not a No. 9, it is not my best position," the Brazilian told Sky Sports.

"When Pochettino put me there, I always gave my best because the most important thing is the team. But each coach has an opinion, a different mind.

"Now I feel very good in this position (as a wide player). I always played in this position, I feel good and I am happy."

Also enjoying life under Mourinho is Toby Alderweireld.

"I feel lucky to work for him, so I'll just do my best like I always do," said the defender who has widely been expected to leave Spurs when his contract expires at the end of the season.