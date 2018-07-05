A time for game changers

KYLIAN MBAPPE

(France, striker, 19 years old, Paris Saint-Germain)

Since he announced his arrival to the world in the 4-3 win over Argentina, French youngster Kylian Mbappe has been compared to greats like Pele, Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi and former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

The 19-year-old even earned praise from Pele himself, after become the first teenager to score more than a goal in a knockout match at the World Cup since Pele bagged two goals against Sweden in the 1958 final.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that the Paris Saint-Germain striker will be among a handful of players who will soon "dominate the world".

Wenger told beIN Sport: "Do not forget that Kylian is only 19 years old - we do not realise what that means at this level. You need to take a step back to understand it. It is exceptional what he has achieved.

"When Kylian was 17 and playing for Monaco, his numbers were incredible.

"When the numbers are there at that age, it means that there is efficiency on top of very young talent - this proves that he is part of the group of five or six top players that will soon dominate the world."

However, France captain Hugo Lloris has urged people not to compare Mbappe with other greats, reported the Daily Mirror.

He said: "Kylian has this huge potential and hopefully he will reach the highest level. He has got the right mentality to get to the top level.

"With a lot of work, I have no doubt he will reach the elite."

Outside the Stade de France in Paris, Nike reworked their famous Eric Cantona advert from the 1990s in a tribute to Mbappe: "98 was a great year for French football. Kylian was born."

They could soon have something similar to say about 2018 as well.

HARRY KANE

(England, striker, 24, Tottenham Hotspur)

Once seen as a one-season wonder, Harry Kane is now leading the World Cup's Golden Boot race with six goals, two more than his nearest rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

The England captain has also become the first man to score in six successive games for the Three Lions since Tommy Lawton in 1939.

Three of Kane's goals at this World Cup may have come from penalties, two of which he earned himself, but that would only suggest that he has yet to harness his full predatory instincts.

That would certainly come in handy from the quarter-finals onwards.

Sweden's well-organised defence will offer the first test.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO

(Brazil, midfielder, 26 years old, Barcelona)

While Neymar has been hogging the headlines for mostly the wrong reasons, Brazil have advanced to the World Cup's knockout stage, thanks to players like Philippe Coutinho.

The Barcelona midfielder was directly involved in three of Brazil's four World Cup goals in the group stage - scoring twice and creating another.

Not surprisingly, during a recent poll in Brazil, he emerged as the best World Cup player with 26.8 per cent of the votes. Only 13 per cent voted for Neymar.

Coutinho's role in this Brazil side has been compared to that of Rivaldo's under-stated contribution to the 2002 team - the last Selecao side to win the World Cup.

Brazil greats like Roberto Carlos, who was a part of that 2002 side, are backing the former Liverpool player to steer the Selecao to a record sixth title.

Carlos believes that Coutinho has been thriving as he is out of the spotlight, which is always shining on Neymar.

"Philippe is in a very good moment, in Barcelona and in the Brazilian team," the former Real Madrid man said.

"He's a very important player for Brazil, because the pressure is all on Neymar, then Coutinho shows up. The Brazilian team have a very strong chance to win this World Cup."

Unlike Neymar, Coutinho is more interested in making history and not creating histrionics.

"I never like to speak about myself, it is not something that goes through my head," he said at the team's camp in Sochi.

In other words, he prefers to let his lethal right foot do the talking.

IVAN RAKITIC

(Croatia, midfielder, 30, Barcelona)

Luka Modric is the heartbeat of Croatia, but Ivan Rakitic has also been a vital cog of this team who are in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since their 1998 predecessors reached the semi-finals.

With all the attention on Modric, Rakitic could have a greater licence to inflict damage.

To be sure, he also has an ice-cool temperament to match his red-hot form. He scored the winning kick in Sunday's shoot-out victory over Denmark after the last-16 tie ended 1-1.

Rakitic told the Fifa website that they were inspired by the 1998 team and are hoping to do the same for the next generation, saying: "I would like to see kids talk about us in 20 years."

ANDREAS GRANQVIST

(Sweden, defender, 33, Krasnodar)

The Sweden captain is a rock in defence, a main reason they have conceded only two goals in four matches at this World Cup.

The Swedish Player of the Year 2017, who will return to first club Helsingborgs after the tournament, has vowed to stop England's Harry Kane, who has scored in six straight matches, when they meet in the last eight.

ARTEM DZYUBA

(Russia, striker, 29, Zenit St Petersburg)

At 1.94m tall, Artem Dzyuba's physical presence could cause trouble for Croatia's centre-backs Domagoj Vida (1.84m) and Dejan Lovren (1.88m) when they meet in the last eight.

Dzyuba has scored three goals at this World Cup, including a penalty against Spain in the last-16 tie that they won after the shoot-out.

LUIS SUAREZ

(Uruguay, striker, 31, Barcelona)

With reports emerging that Edinson Cavani is unlikely to shake off a calf injury in time for Uruguay's last-eight tie against France tomorrow, the South Americans will be pinning their hopes on Luis Suarez.

The French defence will need to keep a tight leash on the Barca striker, who has scored two goals at this World Cup.

EDEN HAZARD

(Belgium, midfielder, 27, Chelsea)

Eden Hazard had vowed to grab the tournament by the scruff of the neck after the exit of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Their quarter-final against Brazil on Sunday morning (Singapore time) will provide an excellent opportunity for him to prove his worth on the big stage.