Timo Werner bids RB Leipzig farewell with double over Augsburg

German striker Timo Werner marked his RB Leipzig swansong with a brace to guide his side to a 2-1 victory at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Werner, who will depart for Chelsea at the end of the season, put his side in front in the 28th minute, but Augsburg hit back through Ruben Vargas. Werner then bagged his 28th league goal of the season when he fired the winner 10 minutes from time.

"Firstly, it makes me really happy that we won our last game of the season," said Werner, who will leave Leipzig as their all-time top scorer with 95 goals.

"The fact that I am the record goalscorer makes me really proud. I will miss the club and the city."

The result means Leipzig end the season in third place with 66 points, three behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund and 16 behind champions Bayern Munich.