Timo Werner perfect for Liverpool: John Aldridge

Ex-Liverpool forward John Aldridge says RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and his former club are "a marriage made in heaven".

The Irishman made the comments ahead of Leipzig's Bundesliga clash with Hertha Berlin tomorrow morning (Singapore time). The Athletic's German correspondent Raphael Honigstein has also revealed that the 24-year-old Werner has had a virtual meeting with Reds manager Juergen Klopp "over the last few weeks".

Werner, who has bagged 30 goals this season, has been heavily linked with the Reds and earlier this month said he favours a move abroad, rather than to Bayern Munich.

Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo: "Liverpool and Timo Werner are a marriage made in heaven...

VALUABLE OPTION

"He would suit the Reds perfectly and offer a valuable option to Juergen Klopp.

"He can play in every position across the front three and, in terms of his attributes, he has everything Liverpool would need. Especially his finishing...

"It's obvious Werner wants to come to Anfield. He's talked it up enough times.

"And he's right to say the way Liverpool play suits him. He would be better served moving to the Reds rather than going somewhere else such as Chelsea.

"Don't get me wrong, he would be brilliant for Chelsea. But under Klopp, he could prosper even further."

For now though, Werner is focused on Leipzig, where he will be without striker partner Yussuf Poulsen for at least seven matches due to a ligament injury.