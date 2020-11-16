Timo Werner scores twice on his return to Leipzig

Germany and Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored in each half on his return to Leipzig to help Die Mannschaft seal a come-from-behind 3-1 home win over Ukraine yesterday morning (Singapore time) as they topped Nations League A, Group 4 with one round of games left to play.

Werner scored twice after Leroy Sane had cancelled out a surprise 12th-minute lead for the visitors, who had four players, including key man Andriy Yarmolenko, ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the game.

Ukraine, who hit the woodwork three times, opened the scoring at the Red Bull Arena through Roman Yaremchuk.