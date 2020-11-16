Timo Werner scores twice on his return to Leipzig
Germany and Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored in each half on his return to Leipzig to help Die Mannschaft seal a come-from-behind 3-1 home win over Ukraine yesterday morning (Singapore time) as they topped Nations League A, Group 4 with one round of games left to play.
Werner scored twice after Leroy Sane had cancelled out a surprise 12th-minute lead for the visitors, who had four players, including key man Andriy Yarmolenko, ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the game.
Ukraine, who hit the woodwork three times, opened the scoring at the Red Bull Arena through Roman Yaremchuk.
Said Werner: "To score two goals here in Leipzig, where I had four great years (with RB Leipzig), is a great feeling. It's a shame that we couldn't have any fans in here today... Our form is picking up and going forward things are looking pretty good. We're also getting more solid at the back." - REUTERS
