Tite irked by sponsor's food-for-goal offer

Brazil coach Tite criticised team sponsor Mastercard on Saturday, telling the credit card company that an offer of charitable donations in return for goals by Neymar and Lionel Messi was not helpful in a team sport.

Mastercard, which has been one of Brazil's main sponsors since 2012, last week announced it would donate the equivalent value of 10,000 meals to the United Nations World Food Programme every time Messi or Neymar scored a goal for either club or country.

The offer lasts until March 2020.

Tite, however, was uncomfortable with it .

He said: "This donation to charity is very nice. It's beautiful and it's grand.